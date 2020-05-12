BRENNTAG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

BRENNTAG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:BNTGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on BNTGY. ValuEngine raised BRENNTAG AG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BRENNTAG AG/ADR in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BRENNTAG AG/ADR in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Nord/LB lowered BRENNTAG AG/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BRENNTAG AG/ADR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of BRENNTAG AG/ADR stock traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $9.35. 34,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.70. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.40. BRENNTAG AG/ADR has a 1-year low of $6.17 and a 1-year high of $11.10.

BRENNTAG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter. BRENNTAG AG/ADR had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 3.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BRENNTAG AG/ADR will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

