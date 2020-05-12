Brian Choi Purchases 15,000 Shares of Op Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) Stock

Op Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) Director Brian Choi purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.10 per share, with a total value of $91,500.00.

Brian Choi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 2nd, Brian Choi acquired 3,215 shares of Op Bancorp stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $30,542.50.

Shares of OPBK traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.10. The stock had a trading volume of 34,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,507. Op Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $10.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.11 and a 200 day moving average of $9.02.

Op Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.41 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Op Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Op Bancorp by 600.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 176,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 151,046 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Op Bancorp by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 183,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 24,582 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Op Bancorp by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in shares of Op Bancorp by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 34,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 18,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Op Bancorp by 11,937.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 174,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 173,450 shares during the last quarter.

Op Bancorp Company Profile

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It generates certificates of deposit, installment accounts, money market accounts, retirement accounts, demand and time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as various personal and business checking accounts.

