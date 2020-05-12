Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Issues Earnings Results

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 11.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. Brighthouse Financial’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:BHF traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.72. The company had a trading volume of 108,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,762. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.04. Brighthouse Financial has a 52 week low of $12.05 and a 52 week high of $48.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $42.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.38.

In related news, Director William Francis Wallace purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.83 per share, for a total transaction of $114,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,314.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

