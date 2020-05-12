Britta Bomhard Sells 59,260 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Stock

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) CMO Britta Bomhard sold 59,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $4,361,536.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,410,332.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of CHD stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.92. The company had a trading volume of 607,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,955. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $47.98 and a one year high of $80.99. The company has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.31.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.87%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1.3% in the first quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 106,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 5.2% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 6.9% in the first quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 9,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth about $1,570,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.82.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.