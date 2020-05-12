Britvic Plc (LON:BVIC) Insider Joanne Wilson Sells 11,018 Shares

Britvic Plc (LON:BVIC) insider Joanne Wilson sold 11,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 720 ($9.47), for a total transaction of £79,329.60 ($104,353.59).

Joanne Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 24th, Joanne Wilson purchased 19 shares of Britvic stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 726 ($9.55) per share, for a total transaction of £137.94 ($181.45).

LON:BVIC traded up GBX 10 ($0.13) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 726 ($9.55). 595,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,319. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 690.72 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 856.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Britvic Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 536 ($7.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,079 ($14.19). The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.96.

A number of brokerages have commented on BVIC. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Britvic to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 920 ($12.10) to GBX 830 ($10.92) in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Monday, April 27th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Britvic from GBX 940 ($12.37) to GBX 910 ($11.97) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Britvic from GBX 1,030 ($13.55) to GBX 750 ($9.87) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Britvic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 858.46 ($11.29).

About Britvic

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, and Brazil. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, energy drinks, and flavored water.

