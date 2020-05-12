Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) SVP Sells $1,191,400.00 in Stock

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) SVP Robert Schifellite sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.14, for a total transaction of $1,191,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,445 shares in the company, valued at $6,248,297.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE BR traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $119.61. 26,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,606. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.90 and a 52-week high of $136.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.70 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 46.99% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 289,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,446,000 after purchasing an additional 91,891 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.2% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 963,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,415,000 after buying an additional 11,491 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 8.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.2% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Friday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.67.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Featured Story: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.