Brokerages Anticipate Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS) to Post -$0.57 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS) to announce earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Evolus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.49). Evolus reported earnings per share of ($1.37) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Evolus will report full year earnings of ($1.74) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.31) to ($1.04). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.23) to $0.71. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Evolus.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 million.

EOLS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Evolus from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.11.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Evolus in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Evolus in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Evolus by 1,328.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Evolus by 1,481.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evolus during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOLS traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.30. The stock had a trading volume of 127,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a current ratio of 6.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.61. Evolus has a 12 month low of $3.12 and a 12 month high of $23.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 3.22.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

