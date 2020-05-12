Brokerages Anticipate First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $88.89 Million

Equities analysts expect First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) to report $88.89 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $84.94 million and the highest is $95.57 million. First Commonwealth Financial reported sales of $89.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will report full-year sales of $361.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $353.51 million to $372.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $357.02 million, with estimates ranging from $340.36 million to $369.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover First Commonwealth Financial.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.14). First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $87.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FCF. Piper Sandler lowered shares of First Commonwealth Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Monday, April 13th. B. Riley downgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Commonwealth Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of NYSE FCF opened at $7.81 on Tuesday. First Commonwealth Financial has a twelve month low of $7.81 and a twelve month high of $14.93. The firm has a market cap of $824.30 million, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.88 and a 200 day moving average of $12.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

In other First Commonwealth Financial news, EVP Matthew C. Tomb bought 3,000 shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.92 per share, with a total value of $29,760.00. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 410,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,950,000 after buying an additional 127,540 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 124,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 30,690 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $174,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,587,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,030,000 after buying an additional 128,811 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 131,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 28,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

