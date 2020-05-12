Brokerages Anticipate O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $14.60 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) will report sales of $14.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for O2Micro International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $16.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.20 million. O2Micro International reported sales of $14.27 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O2Micro International will report full year sales of $64.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $59.80 million to $68.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $70.60 million, with estimates ranging from $67.50 million to $73.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for O2Micro International.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OIIM shares. ValuEngine raised O2Micro International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet raised O2Micro International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th.

NASDAQ:OIIM opened at $1.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.48. O2Micro International has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $1.82. The company has a market cap of $40.05 million, a PE ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 0.67.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in O2Micro International stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,086,660 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,365 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 7.92% of O2Micro International worth $3,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

About O2Micro International

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, Japan, Taiwan, Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provide select and switch functionality between power sources.

