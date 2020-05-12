Brokerages Anticipate TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $41.24 Million

Equities research analysts expect TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX) to post $41.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TPG RE Finance Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $41.88 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $40.60 million. TPG RE Finance Trust reported sales of $37.66 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust will report full-year sales of $161.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $146.70 million to $176.18 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $171.55 million, with estimates ranging from $148.80 million to $194.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TPG RE Finance Trust.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on TPG RE Finance Trust from $21.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine upgraded TPG RE Finance Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JMP Securities reduced their price target on TPG RE Finance Trust from $21.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TPG RE Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on TPG RE Finance Trust from $22.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.30.

In other TPG RE Finance Trust news, VP Peter A. Smith bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.63 per share, for a total transaction of $28,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 120,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,765.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Peter A. Smith bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.51 per share, with a total value of $115,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 115,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,032.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $145,755 in the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TPG RE Finance Trust stock opened at $7.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $570.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 343.93, a quick ratio of 343.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 12 month low of $2.45 and a 12 month high of $21.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 23.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.73%.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; and subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

