Brokerages Expect Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $219.78 Million

Equities research analysts expect Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG) to report sales of $219.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Extraction Oil & Gas’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $203.60 million and the highest is $229.00 million. Extraction Oil & Gas posted sales of $221.92 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Extraction Oil & Gas will report full-year sales of $753.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $672.32 million to $902.85 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $661.58 million, with estimates ranging from $431.65 million to $817.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Extraction Oil & Gas.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The energy company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $285.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.63 million. Extraction Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 146.03% and a negative return on equity of 4.84%.

Several research firms have recently commented on XOG. SunTrust Banks lowered Extraction Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Extraction Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Imperial Capital dropped their target price on Extraction Oil & Gas from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Extraction Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Stephens downgraded Extraction Oil & Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.48.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Extraction Oil & Gas by 41.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 632,174 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 183,724 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth $1,059,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Extraction Oil & Gas by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,412,907 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 453,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Extraction Oil & Gas by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 647,819 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 306,935 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XOG stock opened at $0.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.54. Extraction Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $4.60.

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

