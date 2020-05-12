Brokerages Expect Joint Corp (NASDAQ:JYNT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.11 Million

Equities analysts expect that Joint Corp (NASDAQ:JYNT) will announce sales of $12.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Joint’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $14.58 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.64 million. Joint posted sales of $11.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Joint will report full year sales of $54.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $48.54 million to $61.35 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $70.10 million, with estimates ranging from $62.74 million to $77.45 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Joint.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Joint had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 77.97%. The firm had revenue of $13.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.03 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Joint from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Joint in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Joint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Joint from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.33.

In other news, CFO Jake Singleton bought 1,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.65 per share, with a total value of $25,266.15. Also, major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc bought 42,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $570,446.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 210,601 shares of company stock valued at $2,423,189. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Joint by 85.9% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Joint by 304.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Joint by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Joint in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Joint by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. 73.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JYNT stock opened at $12.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.90 million, a PE ratio of 58.14 and a beta of 1.09. Joint has a twelve month low of $7.67 and a twelve month high of $21.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.32.

About Joint

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights. As of March 07, 2019, the company operated 450 clinics in the United States.

