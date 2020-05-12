Brokerages Expect Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.91 Billion

Analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) will post $1.91 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Owens & Minor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.69 billion and the highest is $2.14 billion. Owens & Minor posted sales of $2.48 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Owens & Minor will report full-year sales of $8.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.99 billion to $8.30 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $8.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.38 billion to $8.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Owens & Minor.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 7.44% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Cfra cut their target price on Owens & Minor from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird downgraded Owens & Minor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Owens & Minor in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.85.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,713,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,028,000 after buying an additional 465,099 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,493,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,890,000 after buying an additional 1,240,216 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,134,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,035,000 after buying an additional 122,653 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,724,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,913,000 after buying an additional 424,187 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 857,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,434,000 after buying an additional 13,419 shares during the period. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:OMI opened at $7.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Owens & Minor has a 1 year low of $2.43 and a 1 year high of $9.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.31. The company has a market cap of $425.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This is an increase from Owens & Minor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is 1.79%.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

