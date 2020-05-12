Brokerages Expect Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $273.59 Million

Brokerages forecast that Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) will post sales of $273.59 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Regency Centers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $286.38 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $260.80 million. Regency Centers reported sales of $268.43 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Regency Centers will report full year sales of $1.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Regency Centers.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $283.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.13 million. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on REG shares. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $71.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $71.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.88.

Shares of NYSE:REG opened at $40.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. Regency Centers has a twelve month low of $31.80 and a twelve month high of $70.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.50%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Regency Centers by 16.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,919,000 after purchasing an additional 31,040 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its stake in Regency Centers by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,589,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,558,000 after purchasing an additional 353,566 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Regency Centers by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after purchasing an additional 9,007 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Regency Centers by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 138,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,726,000 after purchasing an additional 9,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in Regency Centers by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 5,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

