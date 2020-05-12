Brokers Issue Forecasts for GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (TSE:GDI)

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for GDI Integrated Facility Services in a report issued on Sunday, May 10th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now forecasts that the company will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.37. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $41.50 target price on the stock.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$344.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$334.20 million.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on GDI. CIBC boosted their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday. Cormark dropped their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$41.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$43.00 to C$37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd.

Shares of TSE GDI opened at C$34.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$29.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$32.35. The company has a market cap of $627.37 million and a P/E ratio of 109.74. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 12 month low of C$24.19 and a 12 month high of C$38.00.

About GDI Integrated Facility Services

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, Technical services, and Complementary Services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, carpet cleaning and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and other.

