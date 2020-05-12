Brookfield Business Partners LP (TSE:BBU.UN) Director Acquires C$120,524.46 in Stock

Brookfield Business Partners LP (TSE:BBU.UN) Director Stephen Jon Girsky bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$40.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$120,524.46. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$538,342.59.

Shares of BBU.UN traded up C$1.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$39.84. 36,539 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,012. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -103.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$37.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$49.81. Brookfield Business Partners LP has a 12 month low of C$27.00 and a 12 month high of C$62.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from C$47.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd.

Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

