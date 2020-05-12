BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Cut to “Sector Perform” at National Bank Financial

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) was downgraded by research analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DOOO. UBS Group dropped their price objective on BRP from $56.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of BRP in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub raised BRP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut BRP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $72.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on BRP in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.14.

BRP stock traded down $1.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.13. 115,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,251. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 3.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.31 and its 200 day moving average is $39.36. BRP has a 52 week low of $12.97 and a 52 week high of $56.89.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 20th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. BRP had a negative return on equity of 67.45% and a net margin of 6.15%. Equities analysts expect that BRP will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOO. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of BRP by 700.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,178,000 after purchasing an additional 573,296 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new position in BRP during the fourth quarter valued at $783,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in BRP during the fourth quarter valued at $1,212,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in BRP during the fourth quarter valued at $7,259,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in BRP by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

