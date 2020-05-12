BTC Capital Management Inc. Has $2.32 Million Position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,921 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NSC shares. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $150.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.23.

Shares of NSC traded down $7.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.79. 1,381,210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,552,084. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a one year low of $112.62 and a one year high of $219.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $154.78 and a 200 day moving average of $182.90.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.33. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 21.89% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Read More: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.