BTC Capital Management Inc. Has $2.78 Million Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

BTC Capital Management Inc. cut its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,763 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $343,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in AbbVie by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 27,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,562,000. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 3,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

ABBV traded up $2.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.46. 22,161,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,589,596. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.74. AbbVie Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $97.86. The stock has a market cap of $123.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. AbbVie had a net margin of 24.77% and a negative return on equity of 165.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of AbbVie from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.50.

In other AbbVie news, VP Brian L. Durkin bought 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.82 per share, for a total transaction of $258,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,533.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin bought 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.18 per share, with a total value of $149,996.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,744.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.