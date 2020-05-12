BTC Capital Management Inc. Has $4 Million Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,970 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. grace capital acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BMY traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.34. 1,615,068 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,739,995. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.74. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52 week low of $42.48 and a 52 week high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The company had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.38%.

In other news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $964,263.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,579,212.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BMY. TheStreet cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

