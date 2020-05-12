BTC Capital Management Inc. Purchases 2,414 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $2.22 on Tuesday, hitting $94.75. 195,261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,961,491. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.87. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $75.55 and a one year high of $121.71.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

