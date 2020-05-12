BTC Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

BTC Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 233,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,957 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.5% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 325.0% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.20. 998,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,831,744. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $45.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.52.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

