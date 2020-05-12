BTIG Research Reiterates “Hold” Rating for ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS)

ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at BTIG Research in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on ConforMIS from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded ConforMIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered ConforMIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of ConforMIS in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. ConforMIS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.92.

Shares of CFMS stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.05. The stock had a trading volume of 387,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,156. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.26. ConforMIS has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $4.83.

ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $16.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.95 million. ConforMIS had a negative return on equity of 121.27% and a negative net margin of 36.78%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ConforMIS will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alambic Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of ConforMIS by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 72,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of ConforMIS by 273.5% during the 1st quarter. Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC now owns 95,249 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 69,746 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ConforMIS by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,491,165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 78,806 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of ConforMIS by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 197,597 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 14,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConforMIS by 261.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,266 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 50,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.14% of the company’s stock.

ConforMIS Company Profile

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers customized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a customized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a customized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee.

