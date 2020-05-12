Bulwark Price Down 3.7% Over Last 7 Days (BWK)

Bulwark (CURRENCY:BWK) traded 24.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 12th. One Bulwark coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0150 or 0.00000171 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Bulwark has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. Bulwark has a market capitalization of $223,957.15 and $1,202.00 worth of Bulwark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bulwark alerts:

Electra (ECA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001995 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bulwark Profile

Bulwark (BWK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 2nd, 2017. Bulwark’s total supply is 15,237,644 coins and its circulating supply is 14,918,590 coins. The Reddit community for Bulwark is /r/bulwarkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bulwark’s official Twitter account is @BulwarkCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bulwark is bulwarkcrypto.com.

Buying and Selling Bulwark

Bulwark can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bulwark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bulwark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bulwark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bulwark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bulwark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.