Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BZLFY. UBS Group downgraded shares of Bunzl from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bunzl from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of OTCMKTS BZLFY traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.65. 22,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,508. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.78. Bunzl has a 52 week low of $14.54 and a 52 week high of $28.79.

About Bunzl

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It provides non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

