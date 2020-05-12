C-Com Satellite Systems (CVE:CMI) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Shows

News coverage about C-Com Satellite Systems (CVE:CMI) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. C-Com Satellite Systems earned a news impact score of 1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of CMI opened at C$1.81 on Tuesday. C-Com Satellite Systems has a fifty-two week low of C$1.44 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.58 million and a PE ratio of 32.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.93 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.85.

C-Com Satellite Systems (CVE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$7.01 million for the quarter.

C-Com Satellite Systems Company Profile

C-Com Satellite Systems Inc develops and deploys commercial grade mobile auto-deploying satellite-based technology for the delivery of two-way high-speed Internet, VoIP, and video services into vehicles. The company offers iNetVu, a proprietary mobile auto-deploying antenna for the delivery of satellite based Internet services into vehicles while stationary virtually anywhere one can drive, as well as for the transportable platforms.

