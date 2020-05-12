Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $12.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.40 by $2.65, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cable One had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $321.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Cable One stock opened at $1,910.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 61.36 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,681.53 and its 200 day moving average is $1,580.64. Cable One has a 1 year low of $1,031.39 and a 1 year high of $1,976.23.

CABO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cable One from $1,240.00 to $1,367.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Cable One in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $1,600.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Cable One in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Cable One from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Cable One presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,570.00.

In other Cable One news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,210.00, for a total transaction of $836,110.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,915,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles B. Mcdonald sold 1,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,700.00, for a total transaction of $2,288,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,578 shares of company stock worth $8,872,547 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

