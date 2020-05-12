Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Given New $38.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at UBS Group from $39.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Cabot from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Cabot in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Cabot from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cabot has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.22.

NYSE:CBT traded down $2.14 on Tuesday, hitting $29.70. 598,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,945. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Cabot has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $50.58. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.76.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Cabot had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The firm had revenue of $710.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cabot will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBT. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cabot by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in shares of Cabot by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 317,146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Cabot during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Cabot by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 331,790 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,766,000 after buying an additional 11,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Cabot by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,786,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

