Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) Lifted to “Overweight” at Stephens

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) was upgraded by research analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cadence Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Cadence Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet cut Cadence Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cadence Bancorp from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.94.

CADE traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $6.09. 1,683,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,039,857. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.91. Cadence Bancorp has a 12 month low of $4.63 and a 12 month high of $21.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $794.66 million, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.92.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Cadence Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.74% and a negative net margin of 26.45%. The business had revenue of $188.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cadence Bancorp will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cadence Bancorp news, Director Kathy N. Waller bought 88,000 shares of Cadence Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.96 per share, with a total value of $524,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 93,039 shares in the company, valued at $554,512.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jerry W. Powell bought 5,000 shares of Cadence Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.01 per share, with a total value of $70,050.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 121,447 shares of company stock valued at $848,841. 3.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CADE. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,703,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,158,000 after purchasing an additional 131,997 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp in the first quarter worth $3,290,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 6.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,282,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,649,000 after acquiring an additional 328,146 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,986,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 31,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 7,120 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

