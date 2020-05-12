Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target Cut to $11.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.75% from the stock’s current price.

CZR has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.75 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Caesars Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.13.

NASDAQ CZR opened at $9.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.58. Caesars Entertainment has a 1 year low of $3.22 and a 1 year high of $14.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.97.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.20). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 21.85% and a negative net margin of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $7,329,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 3.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 519,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 18,164 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 193,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 34,474 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,056,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,139,000 after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares during the period.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

