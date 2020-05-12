Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target Raised to $11.00 at Morgan Stanley

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $11.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.75% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.75 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Caesars Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caesars Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.13.

NASDAQ:CZR opened at $9.67 on Tuesday. Caesars Entertainment has a 1 year low of $3.22 and a 1 year high of $14.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.58.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a negative return on equity of 21.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 0.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 35,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 28,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. HM Capital Management LLC increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 0.6% during the third quarter. HM Capital Management LLC now owns 172,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 1.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 90,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

