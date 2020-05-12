Callisto Network Hits 24 Hour Volume of $31,718.00 (CLO)

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. One Callisto Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, OOOBTC, BiteBTC and Stocks.Exchange. Over the last week, Callisto Network has traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Callisto Network has a total market capitalization of $1.35 million and $31,718.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.43 or 0.02149873 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00069069 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 33.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 46.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Callisto Network

Callisto Network (CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 16th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,520,001,889 coins and its circulating supply is 2,483,350,671 coins. The official website for Callisto Network is callisto.network. The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network. Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Callisto Network

Callisto Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, OOOBTC, BiteBTC and Exrates. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Callisto Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Callisto Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

