Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $961.66 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) will report sales of $961.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Camping World’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $548.70 million to $1.45 billion. Camping World posted sales of $1.47 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 34.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Camping World will report full year sales of $3.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $4.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $5.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Camping World.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Camping World had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a negative return on equity of 14,187.62%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.67) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

CWH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Camping World from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Northcoast Research cut shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Camping World from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Camping World from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

In other news, CEO Marcus Lemonis bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.33 per share, for a total transaction of $633,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,579,500.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Brent L. Moody bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.88 per share, with a total value of $108,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 278,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,028,208.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 215,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,706,390. Corporate insiders own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Camping World by 12.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,906,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,228,000 after purchasing an additional 428,414 shares in the last quarter. Newtyn Management LLC raised its position in Camping World by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 1,508,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,229,000 after acquiring an additional 8,078 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Camping World by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 6,044 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Camping World by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 606,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,944,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Camping World by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 418,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,165,000 after purchasing an additional 11,709 shares during the period. 39.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CWH stock opened at $14.99 on Tuesday. Camping World has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $16.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 3.53.

Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

