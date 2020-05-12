Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $14.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.13% from the company’s previous close.

CAMT has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Camtek from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Camtek in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Camtek currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of Camtek stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,801. The stock has a market cap of $432.35 million, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.72. Camtek has a one year low of $6.26 and a one year high of $14.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.50.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $30.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.05 million. Camtek had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 16.52%. Research analysts anticipate that Camtek will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Camtek in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Camtek by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 36,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Camtek by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 39,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Camtek by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Camtek by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 115,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares during the period. 27.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd. provides inspection and metrology solutions for the semiconductor industry in the Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company provides solutions based on its advanced image processing, motion control, material handling, and optics related technologies. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection (AOI) systems that optically inspect and measure various types of semiconductors wafers.

