Canaan Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on May 19th (NYSE:CAN)

Canaan’s (NYSE:CAN) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, May 19th. Canaan had issued 10,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on November 21st. The total size of the offering was $90,000,000 based on an initial share price of $9.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

CAN stock opened at $5.39 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.96. Canaan has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $13.00.

Canaan (NYSE:CAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 9th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $66.54 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Canaan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,707,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canaan during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Canaan during the 1st quarter worth $646,000.

Canaan Company Profile

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

