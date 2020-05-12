Canaccord Genuity Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELOX)

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELOX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 112.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott decreased their target price on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.96.

OTCMKTS ELOX traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,222. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $13.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.26.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELOX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 346,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 52,776 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 98.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 8,897 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 140.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 19,223 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 572.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 136,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 116,200 shares during the period.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

