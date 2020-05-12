Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Acquires New Position in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 42,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NTR. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Nutrien by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its position in Nutrien by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 58,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in Nutrien by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Nutrien by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 123,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 50,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Nutrien by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on NTR shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Nutrien from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Sunday. Cleveland Research cut shares of Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Bernstein Bank cut shares of Nutrien to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Nutrien has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

NYSE NTR traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $34.36. The company had a trading volume of 355,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534,996. The company has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Nutrien Ltd has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $55.34.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). Nutrien had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Nutrien’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 82.95%.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

