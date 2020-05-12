Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Decreases Position in Meridian Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EBSB)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EBSB) by 45.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 78,500 shares during the quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Meridian Bancorp worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Meridian Bancorp during the first quarter worth $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Meridian Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Meridian Bancorp by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Meridian Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Meridian Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EBSB traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,072. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.77. Meridian Bancorp Inc has a one year low of $8.88 and a one year high of $20.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.91.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The company had revenue of $44.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.94 million. Meridian Bancorp had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 9.12%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meridian Bancorp Inc will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EBSB shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Meridian Bancorp from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Meridian Bancorp Profile

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, as well as commercial checking accounts.

