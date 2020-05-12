Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its position in First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,837 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 735 shares during the quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. owned 0.07% of First Citizens BancShares worth $2,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in First Citizens BancShares by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 188,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,984,000 after purchasing an additional 16,081 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,445,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,455,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.24% of the company’s stock.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Olivia Britton Holding purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.52 per share, with a total value of $43,040.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 554,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,922,510.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FCNCA. TheStreet downgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub raised First Citizens BancShares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.

First Citizens BancShares stock traded down $10.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $347.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 628 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,180. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $333.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $460.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. First Citizens BancShares Inc. has a twelve month low of $276.08 and a twelve month high of $542.12.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $5.46 earnings per share for the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 22.24%. The firm had revenue of $402.41 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers. Its deposit products include checking, savings, money market and time deposit accounts. The company's loan products portfolio comprises commercial construction and land development, commercial mortgage, commercial and industrial, lease financing, and other commercial real estate loans; and noncommercial construction and land development, residential mortgage, revolving mortgage, consumer loans, and construction and land development loans.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCNCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA).

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.