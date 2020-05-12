Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Purchases 6,100 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 27.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Cognex by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 214,827 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,070,000 after buying an additional 8,782 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cognex by 1.2% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 75,917 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cognex by 1.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 334,212 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cognex by 33.5% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,791 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cognex in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on CGNX. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cognex from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cognex from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Cognex from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Cognex from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Cognex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.11.

In related news, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total transaction of $615,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $513,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CGNX stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.76. 29,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,100,558. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cognex Co. has a 52-week low of $35.20 and a 52-week high of $59.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.15 and a beta of 1.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Cognex had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $167.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Cognex’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.97%.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

