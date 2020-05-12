Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Raises Position in New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) by 272.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 655,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 479,800 shares during the quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. owned 0.16% of New Residential Investment worth $3,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NRZ. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 12.2% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 33,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in New Residential Investment during the first quarter worth about $489,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $324,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 12.7% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 74,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 8,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

In other New Residential Investment news, CFO Nicola Santoro, Jr. acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.84 per share, for a total transaction of $292,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alan L. Tyson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.01 per share, with a total value of $50,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 125,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $629,932.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Argus cut shares of New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Nomura Securities increased their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $18.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. New Residential Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.57.

Shares of NYSE:NRZ traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.07. The stock had a trading volume of 362,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,553,195. New Residential Investment Corp has a one year low of $2.91 and a one year high of $17.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.30.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $185.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.46 million. New Residential Investment had a negative net margin of 67.84% and a positive return on equity of 13.11%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that New Residential Investment Corp will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.22%.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

