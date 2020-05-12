Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lowered its position in SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) by 84.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 322,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,738,892 shares during the quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. owned about 0.08% of SmileDirectClub worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SDC. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in SmileDirectClub in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in SmileDirectClub by 366.7% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in SmileDirectClub in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in SmileDirectClub by 27.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH acquired a new position in SmileDirectClub in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. 22.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of SmileDirectClub from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $31.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.42.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.44 per share, for a total transaction of $43,520.00.

Shares of SDC traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.40. 619,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,127,679. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion and a PE ratio of -8.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.91. SmileDirectClub has a 52-week low of $3.64 and a 52-week high of $21.10.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $196.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.50 million. Equities research analysts predict that SmileDirectClub will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

SmileDirectClub Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of approximately 240 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

