Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Sells 1,108,038 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 94.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,108,038 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DAL. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 31,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the period. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 6,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on DAL. Citigroup dropped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research downgraded Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.47.

Shares of NYSE DAL traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.31. 20,341,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,326,324. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.10 and a 12-month high of $63.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.35. The firm has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.27.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.33 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 25.95%. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.26 per share, for a total transaction of $46,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,960 shares in the company, valued at $368,229.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 976,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.40 per share, with a total value of $45,309,924.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,008,017 shares of company stock valued at $46,108,962 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

