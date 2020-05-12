Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Sells 7,215 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,215 shares during the quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on USB. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Nomura Securities raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.28.

USB traded down $1.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.18. 4,131,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,282,480. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $50.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.18. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.59 and a 1 year high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 23.37%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

