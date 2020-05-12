Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Takes Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,265,410,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $463,695,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Analog Devices by 14.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,803,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,492,540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571,383 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Analog Devices by 861,877.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,077,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,530,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $300,784,000 after acquiring an additional 749,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on ADI. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Analog Devices from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Analog Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Analog Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Raymond James cut their target price on Analog Devices from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.73.

In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $504,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,805. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans purchased 2,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $90.32 per share, for a total transaction of $237,631.92. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,214 shares of company stock valued at $932,401. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADI traded up $1.52 on Tuesday, hitting $109.94. 63,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,277,935. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $127.30. The company has a market cap of $40.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.58.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 21.06%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

See Also: Dogs of the Dow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.