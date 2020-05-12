Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Trims Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 76.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,290 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 109,345 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,818.9% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,017 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 89.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTSH stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.49. The company had a trading volume of 149,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,105,867. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.45. The company has a market cap of $31.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.90. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $71.48.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology service provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 20.90%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology service provider to purchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

Several research analysts recently commented on CTSH shares. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Sunday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

