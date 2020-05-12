Capstar Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CSTR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $23.65 Million

Equities analysts expect that Capstar Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CSTR) will report sales of $23.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Capstar Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $26.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $22.10 million. Capstar Financial posted sales of $24.04 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Capstar Financial will report full-year sales of $100.96 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $96.90 million to $109.82 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $109.00 million, with estimates ranging from $106.40 million to $113.58 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Capstar Financial.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $22.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.93 million. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 7.74%.

CSTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Capstar Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Capstar Financial from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Capstar Financial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

In other Capstar Financial news, Director Dennis Bottorff acquired 4,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.37 per share, with a total value of $49,800.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 300,058 shares in the company, valued at $3,411,659.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Capstar Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Capstar Financial by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 221,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 26,202 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capstar Financial by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 129,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 51,555 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in Capstar Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $1,488,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Capstar Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $195,000. 34.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTR opened at $10.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.97. Capstar Financial has a 52-week low of $7.44 and a 52-week high of $17.48. The company has a market capitalization of $199.55 million, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.83 and a 200-day moving average of $14.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.27%.

About Capstar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

