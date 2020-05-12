Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Given New $55.00 Price Target at SunTrust Banks

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) had its price objective boosted by analysts at SunTrust Banks from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 3.90% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CDLX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cardlytics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Cardlytics from $65.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Cardlytics from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Cardlytics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cardlytics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.86.

Shares of CDLX traded up $9.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.23. 3,068,734 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 871,675. Cardlytics has a 1 year low of $19.21 and a 1 year high of $107.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.12 and its 200-day moving average is $59.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.31 and a beta of 2.37.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.09. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 19.49% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $45.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cardlytics will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Scott D. Grimes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,776,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total value of $35,166.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,494 shares in the company, valued at $434,730.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 787,626 shares of company stock worth $28,636,797 and have sold 171,427 shares worth $7,661,361. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Cardlytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Cardlytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in Cardlytics by 1,350.0% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in Cardlytics in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000.

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

