CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Shares Purchased by Redwood Investments LLC

Redwood Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 60.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 704,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 264,827 shares during the quarter. CareDx comprises about 1.8% of Redwood Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Redwood Investments LLC owned about 1.61% of CareDx worth $15,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNA. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CareDx by 26.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,879,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,102,000 after acquiring an additional 609,930 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx during the 4th quarter worth about $2,059,000. Selz Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx during the 4th quarter worth about $1,764,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CareDx by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 633,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,660,000 after buying an additional 36,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareDx in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,868,000. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CareDx alerts:

Several analysts have commented on CDNA shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of CareDx from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on CareDx from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine lowered CareDx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of CareDx from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

In other CareDx news, Director William A. Hagstrom sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total transaction of $436,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,385 shares in the company, valued at $884,811.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sasha King sold 7,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $192,213.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,537.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,526 shares of company stock worth $3,024,658. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CDNA stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.19. 769,585 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 779,162. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -60.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.59. CareDx Inc has a 52-week low of $13.04 and a 52-week high of $41.27.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). CareDx had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a negative return on equity of 20.72%. The firm had revenue of $38.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that CareDx Inc will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company,which discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure, and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

Read More: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA).

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.