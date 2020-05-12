Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $139.25.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CGJTF shares. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cargojet in a report on Friday. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Cargojet from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cargojet in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Cargojet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners cut Cargojet to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd.

Shares of CGJTF stock remained flat at $$93.99 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 617. Cargojet has a 52 week low of $55.10 and a 52 week high of $93.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.89.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

